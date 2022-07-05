After losing more than a third of their habitat in the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires, the fluffy, flying koala-like greater glider has become the latest native Australian animal to join the official endangered list.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek announced the once common greater glider's upgrading from vulnerable status on Tuesday during a tour of conservation efforts at the Australian National University in Canberra.
A $1.69 million government rescue package is already in place which includes the installation of artificial tree hollows and targeted revegetation.
"The threatened species scientific committee has recommended to 'uplist' the southern and central greater gliders from vulnerable to endangered. I have accepted this recommendation," Ms Plibersek said on Tuesday.
The greater glider, which actually comprises at least three separate species, is found along Australia's east from the Windsor Tablelands in north Queensland through to central Victoria, including the ACT.
The species, one of the world's biggest gliding mammals which can glide up to 100 metres, has experienced a severe population decline due to the loss of habitat, climate change and the effects of bushfires, including the Black Summer bushfires.
"Greater gliders are susceptible to bushfires as they rely on mature trees with hollows to survive. This is particularly devastating as natural hollows, their homes, can take up to 100 years to form," Ms Plibersek said.
"This uplisting will ensure prioritisation of recovery actions to protect this iconic species."
Greater gliders feed almost exclusively on eucalyptus leaves and buds. It is estimated the gliders lost around 35 per cent of their habitat in the Black Summer bushfires. If they did not get burnt, they appeared to die from starvation or dehydration.
The government is determined to take real action to protect our native species and their habitats. Ill have more to say when I release the State of the Environment report later this month, Ms Plibersek said.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
