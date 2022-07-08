Kate Nixon, like Blair, uses the medium of glass and in particular mosaics to draw attention to the ordinary things of daily life that we take for granted. Her installation On reflection placed against the red brick wall of the Smokestack Gallery is very sympathetic to this challenging space and yet is also able to exist as an autonomous work. Nixon has covered the surfaces of two wheelie bins, a rubbish bag and drink cans with tiny recycled mirror mosaics so that they become dazzling objects of reflected light. By drawing attention to these ordinary objects that are receptacles of the detritus of our lives and transforming them into desirable "bling", Nixon poses the question - what is the detritus of our lives and what indeed are we collectively throwing away that is valuable?