Exclusive

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting former girlfriend Chiara Passari in Canberra

By Blake Foden
Updated July 5 2022 - 10:53am, first published 10:35am
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been summonsed to face a Canberra court after allegedly assaulting a former girlfriend late last year.

