Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been summonsed to face a Canberra court after allegedly assaulting a former girlfriend late last year.
The Canberra Times can reveal the world no.40, who is in the UK preparing to play Cristian Garin in a Wimbledon quarter final, is due to appear in court next month.
"ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021," police said on Tuesday afternoon.
It is understood the charge, which carries a maximum jail sentence of two years, relates to an allegation Kyrgios grabbed former partner Chiara Passari.
Barrister Jason Moffett, from Key Chambers, confirmed he had been briefed in the matter and his client was aware of the charge.
"It's in the context of a domestic relationship," Mr Moffett told The Canberra Times.
"The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.
"Given the matter is before the court ... he doesn't have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we'll issue a media release."
A born and raised Canberran, Kyrgios won his maiden grand slam trophy when he and Thanasi Kokkinakis combined to take out this year's Australian Open men's doubles title.
Wednesday's clash with Garin will be his third trip to a singles quarter final at a grand slam tournament, but he is yet to progress beyond that stage in a career that has taken him as high as world no.13.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
