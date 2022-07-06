The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Wong puts stamp on foreign service, open to G20 chat with China

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
July 6 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penny Wong. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The Albanese government has made its first round of diplomatic appointments, including the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.