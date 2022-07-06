The new appointments were Ms Berenice Owen-Jones as Australia's next High Commissioner to Ghana; Ms Katie Smith as Australia's next Ambassador to Mongolia; Mr Neil Hawkins as Australia's next High Commissioner to Pakistan; Ms Hae Kyong (HK) Yu PSM as Australia's next Ambassador to the Philippines; Mr Paul Stephens as Australia's next High Commissioner to Sri Lanka; Dr Angela Macdonald PSM as Australia's next Ambassador to Thailand; and Ms Annelise Young as Australia's next Consul-General in Noumea.