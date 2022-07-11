Sustainable Kitchen is a positive, practical handbook on how to shop, cook and eat in an ecologically sustainable way. Founders of the Sustainable Food Story, Abi Glencross and Sadhbh Moore, have put together tips and step-by-step projects on how to adapt your kitchen habits to a more eco-friendly way of life. Whether you are unsure about the best places to shop, what to do with your leftover lemons or how best to clean your kitchen without impacting the environment, Sustainable Kitchen is the complete guide to changing the way you think about food and the kitchen, in a way that is healthier for you and healthier for the planet. Having a sustainable approach to your kitchen will help you save money, connect to your community and produce better food, all whilst being kind to the planet. With small changes to make those choices easier, and a few recipes along the way to help battle food waste, here are several achievable ways to start making a difference.

