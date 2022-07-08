Butler might get nominated for an Oscar - something Elvis himself never accomplished, but then he didn't make the kinds of films that attracted such attention. Playing a real person is one good way to get a nod and playing a singer doesn't hurt. Even if the biopic stories can often be cliched - rise, fall, triumph, tragedy, that sort of stuff - and largely fabricated and even if the actors don't do their own singing, the opportunity to transform themselves into a music legend is apparently enticing to actors - and Oscar voters.