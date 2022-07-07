The Canberra Times
Pacific leaders say countries face 'annihilation' without stronger climate action

Dan Jervis-Bardy
July 7 2022 - 2:01pm
A group of former Pacific nation leaders want the new Australian government to go further on tackling climate change. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Former Pacific leaders say the new Australian government needs to raise its climate action ambitions to regain trust in the region, which was eroded under a Coalition regime with a "deaf ear" to their concerns about global warming.

