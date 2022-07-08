It is one thing to determine to keep a close eye on, say, China and Indonesia to see whether their deeds match their words. But most Australians would consider that intensive spying on an extremely poor newly independent country seeking to renegotiate maritime boundaries with Australia was not cricket, not fair and was an abuse of trust. An improper Australian advantage was not a proper Australian national interest, particularly if we are thinking of a long-term relationship. It did serve the purposes of an Australian-domiciled partner in a multinational consortium seeking to exploit oil and gas reserves. That takes the operation from one of dubious national value to one that is morally questionable. That some officials involved in authorising the spying later took jobs with the oil company increases the sense that our spy services were used for private, rather than public purposes.

