Like governments, the economy should serve the people

Chalmers has been at pains to point out that the amount of debt or public spending is not inherently good or bad, the quality of the spend is just as important - in other words, the shape is just as important as the size. Chalmers also talks about the importance of making sure policies are geared towards achieving multiple objectives at once. For example, boosting access to affordable childcare and early childhood education will not only ensure Australia's children can access high quality education, but it will lift women's participation in the workforce too. While Labor's policy of Rewiring Australia to accelerate the transition to 100 per cent renewables will have some significant short-term capital costs, long-term we know it will reduce emissions, free us from dependence on expensive gas and coal, and put downwards pressure on electricity prices.

