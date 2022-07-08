The Canberra Times
Like governments, the economy should serve the people

Ebony Bennett
Ebony Bennett
July 8 2022 - 7:30pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation outside 10 Downing Street on Thursday. Picture: Getty Images

Governments and leaders should serve the people, not put their own political interests ahead of the public interest as Boris Johnson has just learned. To lose one minister to resignation might be said to be misfortune, two carelessness, but to lose more than 50 ministers and senior staff in a "Great Resignation" proved terminal for even the famed "greased piglet", Boris Johnson, who was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister.

Ebony Bennett

Ebony Bennett

Canberra Times columnist

Ebony Bennett is deputy director for The Australia Institute and a former Greens media advisor and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

