From The Godfather to Elf, James Caan had enduring appeal through life's many ups and downs

By March 26, 1940 - July 6, 2022
Updated July 8 2022 - 6:25am, first published July 7 2022 - 7:30pm
Al Pacino and James Caan, who appeared together in the Godfather films and, inset, Caan in later years and a fan at this star on Hollywood Boulevard. Pictures: AAP, Getty Images

A football player at Michigan State University and a practical joker on production sets, James Caan, who died last week, was a grinning, handsome performer with an athlete's swagger and muscular build. He managed a long career despite drug problems, outbursts of temper and minor brushes with the law.

