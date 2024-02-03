The Canberra Times
Home/News/Obituaries

A life dedicated to service and safety

By Anne Merkel
February 4 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Whether it was a builder's labourer, an office clerk, a public servant or a hospital doctor, Erich Janssen devoted his public life to ensuring as many Australians as possible were safe at work and legally protected.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Obituaries

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.