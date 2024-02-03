A life dedicated to service and safety

Throughout his working life, Erich believed in the value of lists. At the beginning of each day, he wrote in an A4 diary a list of jobs to be achieved that day and he would not go home until all items on the list were crossed off. He thought this was a good discipline; he was not content to merely pass items from the in tray to the out tray. He wanted to make a real difference to each matter on the list and to consider how each matter contributed to the broader picture. Those who frustrated Erich in the achievement of these outcomes would feel a sudden and irresistible pressure followed by a need for action. It worked very well for him and he never needed to be reminded of a deadline or criticised for missing a deadline.