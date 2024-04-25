Canberra doctor never stopped caring for city's young

His contribution to the community and improved medical services was underscored by his 1970s appointments as president of the ACT Medical Society and the ACT branch of the AMA. His colleague, Dr Tony Crawford, recalled: "This pattern of leadership continued until his retirement and beyond. He was a negotiator, arbitrator and visionary with a wide range of contacts. He arranged for paediatric registrars in training at Sydney's Prince of Wales Children's Hospital to be seconded to Canberra on a three-month rotation, thus improving the quality of inpatient care as well as updating our own skills. He also initiated an outreach program of subspecialists, saving Canberra families, including many of Angus's childhood cancer patients, costly and disruptive trips to Sydney."