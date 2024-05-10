The Canberra Times
Home/News/Obituaries

The special superwoman who did it all

By Paul Kitchin, Sue Kitchin, Malcolm Robertson
May 11 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dr Joan Buchanan (October 26, 1932 - April 9, 2024)

Dr Joan Buchanan, who has died aged 91, already knew she wanted to practise medicine when she was five, a clue perhaps to the remarkable person she was, a woman who achieved so much in what was then a man's world.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Obituaries

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.