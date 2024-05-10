The special superwoman who did it all

In some ways there were great contradictions in Joan's life. She was a role model for the emerging strong independent women of the 20th century, and the 21st century, the female doctor in a male-dominated field, the active woman challenging many norms of a patriarchal world, and yet she also lived a life of traditional roles. She was the primary carer of children - in line with many expectations of that generation. She prioritised her husband's career over her own, was fiercely loyal to Reg and believed a primary role of her life was to support him in all he did.