The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Prostate cancer has overtaken breast cancer as the most common in Australia

By Jeff Dunn
Updated July 10 2022 - 8:44pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prostate cancer diagnosis has reached a crisis point.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.