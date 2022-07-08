Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has paid tribute to Shinzo Abe as one of Australia's closest friends on the world stage after the former Japanese leader's shock death was confirmed.
Mr Abe was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being shot during a campaign speech in the Japanese city of Nara ahead of this weekend's local elections.
Advertisement
Reports of his death emerged around 7pm on Friday night Australian time.
"The tragic death of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo is devastating news," Mr Albanese said.
"On behalf of the Australian government and people, we offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to Mrs Abe and to Mr Abe's family and friends, and to the people of Japan."
Mr Albanese said Mr Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was one of Australia's closest friends on the international stage.
"It was his vision that helped elevate our bilateral relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership in 2014. Under his leadership Japan emerged as one of Australia's most like-minded partners in Asia - a legacy that endures today," he said.
Mr Albanese said the 67-year-old was a leader in the region and a "giant" in international forums such as the G7, the G20 and the United Nations.
He said the Quad group, which Mr Albanese attended immediately after winning the May election, and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership were products of Mr Abe's "diplomatic leadership".
"His legacy was one of global impact, and a profound and positive one for Australia," he said.
After news broke of Mr Abe's shooting, former prime ministers joined Japan's ambassador to Australia in expressing shock and disbelief at the attack.
"Such an outrageous act should never be condoned. We are following the situation with great concern and we are praying for him," Japan's ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami, said in a statement on Friday afternoon.
Brodcaster NHK showed footage of Mr Abe making a speech outside a train station when two shots rang out, after which the view was briefly obscured and then security officials were seen tackling a man in a grey T-shirt and beige trousers.
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio condemned the shooting as an unacceptable attack on the foundation of Japan's democracy.
Mr Abe forged a reputation as a great friend of Australia during his two stints as Japan's prime minister, which ran from 2006 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2020.
Former prime minister Scott Morrison said he was "deeply distressed" at the reports of the shooting.
"PM Abe is a great and wise friend of Australia and one of the most important global leaders of the post-war era," Mr Morrison wrote in a post on Facebook.
Advertisement
Kevin Rudd said Australians would share a sense of disbelief that an act of political violence could be committed in such a "free, open and robust democracy such as Japan".
Another former prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, described Mr Abe as "one of the great leaders of our times".
"Horrified by this terrible news from Japan," Mr Turnbull said.
Mr Turnbull's predecessor, Tony Abbott, said Australia had "never had a better friend in Japan than Shinzo Abe, which is why we are so numbed by this appalling act".
"This is a shocking act of violence against one of the world's leading democratic statesmen ... ," he said in a statement on social media.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said his thoughts and prayers were with Mr Abe and his family.
Advertisement
"He is a man of incredible decency and a great ally to Australia. A shocking act of violence which has no place in any society," he said.
- with Australian Associated Press
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.