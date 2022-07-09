Shooting of Shinzo Abe is a huge shock for Japan and the world

A member of the ultranationalist lobby group Nippon Kaigi, Abe carried out a far-reaching transformation of Japanese foreign and defence policy, reinterpreting the pacifist Article 9 of the Constitution, to allow greater overseas deployment of the Self-Defense Forces. His government increased defence spending annually, and in 2015 the Diet (the Japanese parliament) passed controversial security bills that allowed the Self-Defense Forces to participate in collective defence operations with allied countries, particularly the United States but potentially also Australia, India and the United Kingdom. Abe originally raised the concept of the Quad security partnership between Japan, the US, Australia and India, and in 2016 formalised the phrase "free and open Indo-Pacific" as Japan's main foreign policy goal to preserve the US-led rules-based liberal order in international relations.

