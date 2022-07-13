I stopped worrying and learned to love fat

So how come we have record levels of chronic disease, including type 2 diabetes, obesity and fatty liver disease? And why are we seeing these once adult-only problems in children? In the US, it's estimated that only 12 per cent of the adult population is metabolically healthy. So, almost nine in every 10 adult Americans have at least one metabolic problem, such as obesity, high blood pressure, cholesterol problems, diabetes or pre-diabetes or fatty liver.