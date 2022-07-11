The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Anthony Albanese says 'future generations' need countries to embrace clean energy

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
July 11 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to issue a rallying cry to the Indo-Pacific, declaring future generations are relying on them to embrace the clean energy transition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.