Cutting Medicare-rebated psychologist services would be a travesty

For the wellbeing and productivity of our community, based upon research outcomes for psychology treatment, the Institute of Clinical Psychologists recommend a permanent increase in the number of Medicare-rebated sessions available for psychology, with i) 10-12 rebated sessions per annum for mild mental ill-health; ii) up to 20 sessions for moderate mental ill-health; and iii) up to 40 rebated sessions per annum for those with severe mental ill-health which can be delivered by Clinical Psychologists (who have specialist training in assessing and treating more complex mental health conditions).