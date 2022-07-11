If Australia tumbles into recession, Philip Lowe's hands are dirty

With the mere thought of the property market adjusting from comically overvalued to terribly overvalued, Lowe sprung into action, slashing rates from a record low of 1.75 per cent to only 0.25 per cent. At the same time, the RBA lent almost $200 billion of virtually free money to commercial banks (70 per cent went to the big four banks) to ensure the money spigots remained open. Anyone with a rudimentary understanding of how markets worked would quickly have realised this would reinflate the housing bubble. It appears Lowe, who has never worked anywhere other than the Reserve Bank itself, doesn't fit in that category (or possibly, that was his aim all along).