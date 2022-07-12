People with diabetes are up to four times more likely to suffer heart attacks and strokes. Between one and three per cent of people with type 2 diabetes experience a heart attack yearly. That means that between 11,000 and 33,000 Australians will suffer a diabetes-related heart attack in a given year.

Kidney failure is three times more likely. More than 12,000 people with diabetes are on dialysis or have received a kidney transplant.

Diabetes can lead to peripheral artery disease, which causes your blood vessels to narrow and reduces blood flow to the legs and feet. As a result, there are approximately 30,000 hospital admissions for foot ulcers. In addition, thousands of lower leg amputations due to diabetes are performed each year.