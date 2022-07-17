The issue with vacancy taxes isn't that they don't work - it's that they don't go far enough to increase the housing supply. Not all homes that were unoccupied on census night were truly vacant, and of those that are, there's only a small number that are both liveable and well-located. This is why Canberra rents continued to rise, even as the proportion of Canberran dwellings that were unoccupied in 2021 fell significantly from 2016 levels.

