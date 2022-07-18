The Canberra Times
Home/What's On

These rosés are perfect to drink all year round, not just in the warmer months

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
July 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Here's our pick of rosés to drink right now.

There's nothing like a crisp glass of rosé on a warm summer evening but when the temperature drops do we have to stop drinking our favourite wine and look for something, well, more wintery?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.