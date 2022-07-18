These rosés are perfect to drink all year round, not just in the warmer months

There's nothing like a crisp glass of rosé on a warm summer evening but when the temperature drops do we have to stop drinking our favourite wine and look for something, well, more wintery?
Not so according to Anne Charlotte Ferrari, business manager of Dan Murphy's imported wine division.
"One of the common myths about rosé wine is that it is a drink for spring and summer only," she says.
"Rosé is actually a very versatile drink and can be enjoyed throughout the year."
There's a trend to drink rosé as an aperitif in winter, using it as a transitional drink if you're eventually going to switch to reds.
"Historically in France, rosé was enjoyed during the summer and because of that it was very much associated with holidays," Ferrari says.
"But today the French drink more rosé than white wine, so it has really become an every season drink for every occasion, and very much a lifestyle drink. People usually enjoy it as an aperitif or with a meal in the cooler months."
Australians too are drinking more rosé with sales still on the increase.
Brown Brothers' wine ambassador and educator Andrew Harris says there are several reasons why rosé has become so favoured in Australia.
"Rosé has grown in popularity due to its incredible versatility - while it has complexity and tannin, rosé also offers refreshment which makes it the perfect wine for all seasons," he says.
"We find during the summer months, consumers are drinking rosé as their go to wine for lunch or dinner.
"Things shift a bit during the winter where rosé is often enjoyed as an aperitif before transitioning to a red wine such as pinot noir."
In the name of research we found a few bottles to try. A couple of local favourites, a classic French style, something pale pink and dry from Australia, and one alcohol-free version perfect for Dry July (and beyond).
Bryan Martin likes to mix things up and this 2021 wine is an experiment of sorts. He first tasted a rosé which had spent time under a flor yeast in France in 2017 and he thought why not. Super savory, nutty, floral biscuity quite powerful and heady. The palate is surprisingly fresh, lively and full of brambly fruits. Perfect for winter.
The team at Four Winds have had a rough few years but the flowing bunting on this label always fills me with optimism. Nothing like a good washing line day in winter. The wine is dry and textured, defined by pink grapefruit, pomegranate, and red berry flavours. The delicate aromas and dry style make this the perfect wine to enjoy anytime, maybe while you're waiting for the washing to dry.
Created in South Australia, the Tread Softly Everything Except rosé is a vibrant and full-bodied non-alcoholic rosé with notes of wild berries and a hint of spice. This wine is low in sugar, low in calories, vegan friendly and a tree is planted for every case sold.
This delicious wine from the Languedoc-Roussillion of France delivers as much on taste as it does on style. Produced from a blend of grenache, cinsault, syrah and carignan grapes, harvested in the cool of the night to retain maximum freshness and aroma. With a delicious, fresh mouth and a pleasant, well-structured length, pop this on the table alongside grilled meats and vegetables.
With a luscious palate of juicy strawberry, watermelon and citrus notes this dry rosé is delightfully fresh and bright. A short time in contact with the red skins was undertaken to ensure a light pick blush colour. Try it with seafood. Ignore the summery scene on the label. Or imagine you were there.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
