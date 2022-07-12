The pandemic is certainly not over as experts predict cases in the ACT and beyond are set to triple in the next four weeks.
The territory chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman warned that the current thousand or so cases a day would reach 2000 or even 3000 by early August.
Rules have changed for a person who has had COVID-19, they should now get tested and isolate again if they have symptoms more than 28 days after being cleared from their previous COVID-19 infection.
"I could never rule out introducing a mandate. We don't know what's around the corner," Dr Coleman said.
The federal government announced they were scrapping pandemic leave payments, laying blame on the previous government for the faults.
The payments for workers who needed to spend time away from work while they isolated ended on June 30, but there have been calls for the payments to be reinstated.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he wouldn't bring back the payments because of the need for government to rein back spending due to $1 trillion of debt.
"They are circumstances which my government faces ... there are a range of things we would like to do, but we intend to be fiscally responsible in how we deal with issues," he said.
In the realm of climate change, Mr Albanese challenged the Greens to back his upcoming climate bill, saying they will be held accountable if they vote against it.
"If the Greens party haven't learned from what they did in 2009, that was something that led to a decade of inaction and delay and denial, then that will be a matter for them," he said.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
