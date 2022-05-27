Despite high rates of flu among Canberrans, ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman has rejected a mask mandate suggestion.
"At this stage, we're not thinking about mandating it, because ... I'm not a big fan of mandates unless we really have to [but] if more and more people can wear their mask indoors, I think will make a big difference this flu season," Dr Coleman said.
Advertisement
"We have seen an early start to the flu here, and there does seem to be large numbers of people [being infected]."
MORE COVID-19 NEWS:
Meanwhile, the ACT recorded 849 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours until Thursday 8pm.
Hospitalisation numbers remain relatively high, with 83 people in hospital with the virus (down two on the day before).
There are three COVID-19 patients in the ICU and one on ventilation. The day before, there was only one person in ICU and they were not being ventilated.
Dr Coleman told ABC radio the flu and COVID "spread in very similar ways".
"One of the reasons why we didn't have much of a flu season in the last couple of years, because everyone was doing [things like wearing masks] so fantastically," she said.
"I would really strongly encourage people to pick up that mask and put it back on if you haven't been wearing it."
According to an influenza report published by ACT Health, there were 323 laboratory confirmed cases of the flu in the fortnight to May 22.
The report said this is generally a very small proportion of the cases actually in the community.
"A substantial proportion of notifications received in the four weeks to 22 May 2022 are associated with transmission in low-risk workplaces and congregate living settings and reflect expanded testing protocols adopted by certain primary health service providers," ACT Health said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The median age of Canberrans infected with the flu is 20-years-old. Young people aged ten to 19-years-old make up 35 per cent of confirmed cases.
Advertisement
Australian Medical Association ACT branch president Dr Walter Abhayaratna said the system would be slammed over the coming months.
COVID-19 vaccinations rates for remain steady, with 97.2 per cent of people aged over five having received two jabs.
ACT COVID-19 vaccinations
Of the 849 new cases on Friday, 397 were recorded on a PCR and 452 via rapid antigen test.
Advertisement
In total, the territory has 4915 active cases and since the beginning of the pandemic has recorded 129,263 cases. Sixty-one people with COVID-19 have died in the ACT.
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.