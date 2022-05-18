The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Interest-free ACT government sustainability loans scheme adds a solar farm's worth of electricity power in the suburbs

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
May 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Chong, on the roof of her Chapman home with solar panels, installed as part of an interest-free loan scheme. Picture: James Croucher

A zero-interest loan scheme has added the equivalent electricity generating capacity of a new solar farm to the ACT, spread across suburban roofs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.