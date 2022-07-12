The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese lays down challenge to Greens on climate bill

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated July 12 2022 - 6:06am, first published 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese lays down challenge to Greens on climate bill. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Prime Minister Albanese Albanese has challenged the Greens to back his climate bill, reminding them of the "inaction and delay and denial" which followed their controversial decision to sink Kevin Rudd's emissions trading scheme in 2009.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.