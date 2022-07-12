Anthony Albanese has praised "seamless" cooperation with the NSW government as he announced the latest tranche of relief for flood-ravaged residents.
Australia's largest state is again reeling from devastating flooding - the third such crisis in just two years - with more than 85,000 residents told to evacuate or prepare to leave last week as large parts of Greater Sydney and the Hunter region were engulfed.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday joined NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet to confirm flood payments - already totaling $514 million - will be expanded to cover extra small businesses, local government areas, and primary producers.
And after flood payments became a friction point between the former federal Coalition and NSW governments, Mr Albanese was keen to stress a close working relationship with his state counterpart since replacing Scott Morrison as Prime Minister.
"I'm very pleased that we've had complete cooperation and a seamless relationship between the national government and the NSW government," he said.
"That's what the people of NSW and indeed the people of Australia want to see: governments working together in the interests of the people who we're honoured to represent."
Primary producers will also be eligible for up to $75,000 in recovery grants, with the Commonwealth to cover half the estimated total cost of $55 million. Small businesses will receive grants of up to $50,000, also split between the federal and state government.
Another eight local government areas declared disaster zones will be able to apply for $1 million recovery grants, which Mr Albanese said was "absolutely necessary in order for people to get through what has been an extremely difficult time".
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and his deputy Matt Kean praised the Commonwealth for its collaborative response, which they said would enable residents to get "back on their feet".
Mr Perrottet said it was impossible to put a total figure on the new funding, which would be determined by demand.
"I think what's most important is that you have all three levels of government working together to ensure that we get every single person through this challenging time. We've gone through a lot in the past and we'll get through this, too," Mr Perrottet said.
Mr Albanese said the priority was ensuring payments were made quickly to those who had "lost everything", but confirmed payments will be retrospectively audited for instances of fraud.
"Whether it's through COVID payments or disaster payments, there are always people who fraudulently put registrations and applications in who are not eligible and that is disgraceful. And if you do that, we will catch you out," Mr Perrottet said.
The NSW Premier last week said describing recent flood crises as "one-in-100-year" events had become redundant, given their increasing frequency.
Mr Perrottet said he expected to receive the findings of an independent review into the 2021 NSW flood crisis by the end of the month.
"You can't keep doing the same things the same way and expect a different outcome," he said.
"We need to make sure that we can stand here as leaders in a circumstance where an event like this happens in the future - which it will inevitably will - [and say] we have done everything we can to make sure we don't make the mistakes of the past."
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
