The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

NSW Floods: Anthony Albanese, Dominic Perrottet laud cooperation as they unveil latest recovery payments

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated July 12 2022 - 3:15am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese has announced new flood relief.

Anthony Albanese has praised "seamless" cooperation with the NSW government as he announced the latest tranche of relief for flood-ravaged residents.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.