Australia has signed an agreement with the US to supercharge the development and deployment of new technologies to slash greenhouse gas emissions, as the Albanese government aims to put climate action at the centre of alliance.
Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced the partnership on Tuesday, alongside a separate deal between the CSIRO and the United States National Renewable Energy Laboratory to develop clear energy technologies.
Advertisement
The new partnership will focus on the development of long duration energy storage technology, digital electricity grids and technology to support the integration of variable renewable energy, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide removal - including direct air capture.
"This partnership is a huge milestone in ramping up the US and Australia's shared commitment to ambitious climate action and energy security," Mr Bowen said.
The agreement was announced on the first morning of the Sydney Energy Forum, which has brought together political, business and industry leaders from Indo-Pacific nations to discuss the clean energy transition in the region.
The meeting is being held amid an international energy crisis fueled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The crisis reached Australian shores earlier this year, with disruptions at local coal-fired power stations contributing to a perfect storm of factors which caused AEMO to temporarily suspend trading in the east coast market.
International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol told the forum that the world was in the midst of the first global energy crisis in history, which could yet worsen.
But Dr Birol also believed the crisis could prove a "turning point" as countries turn to clean energy technologies for environmental, economic and national security reasons.
He took aim at critics blaming the crisis on renewables, describing the claim as "absolutely wrong" and "factually and ethically ... misleading".
Dr Birol also warned against backing large-scale coal projects, saying that would present both a climate risk for the planet and economic risk for investors.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.