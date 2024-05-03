Man tries to drag victim into room and stab him in unprovoked attack: police

A man grabbed another man by the neck in a hotel and tried to drag him into a room and stab him in an unprovoked attack, police say.
Police say a 36-year-old man allegedly approached another man in an Akuna Street Hotel in the city about 9pm on Thursday and grabbed him by the neck.
"The 36-year-old man then allegedly attempted to drag the man into his hotel room, before allegedly producing a knife and attempted to stab the man," police said in a statement.
"About this time, people nearby heard the man calling out for help, and assisted the man, who sustained minor injuries as a result of the alleged assault."
Police say they arrested the man a short time later, and he is expected to face court on Friday morning charged with possessing offensive weapon with intent, assault with intent, and forcible confinement.
