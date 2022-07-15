The fact that the show draws so heavily on the Tyler collection does, almost through necessity, mean that this is neither a coherent nor comprehensive exhibition but focuses on some of the individual highlights of these artists' print oeuvres. For example, we see none of the Rauschenberg prints for Tatyana Grosman, a key figure among the nearly 1000 prints to his name. Many of the prints on display have been shown at the gallery before. Some have not been seen for quite some time and do present milestones in the history of American printmaking.