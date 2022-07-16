A self-described loud and proud range of hand and body skincare products is encouraging young Australians to be themselves, without the need for any labels.
Unlabelled is a social enterprise developed by award-winning skincare professionals, Anthony McDonough and Chris Glebatsas, who turned their backs on successful corporate careers to focus on helping future generations.
Inspired by their 18-year-old daughter Grace, the Victorian couple's company celebrates diversity and helps tackle youth suicide, donating all its profits to Black Dog Institute, QLife, Headspace and Kids Helpline.
With Chris and Anthony both struggling with bullying during childhood, their focus for Unlabelled is on identity, body image, anti-bullying, depression and LGBTQIA+ issues.
"Some of the labels we use in society can be divisive and limiting, particularly for young people at a time when they are trying to figure out what it means to be them," says Chris. "Labels don't make it any easier, they can actually make it much harder so that's why we're saying, just be unlabelled, be you."
Anthony, an organic chemist, wanted the brand's hand wash, body wash and body bars to have a luxurious feel that invigorate the senses, using Tasmanian sea kelp extract and 10 essential oil fragrances that are suitable for sensitive skin. The products are natural, vegan, cruelty-free and Australian made, with the bottles made from 100 per cent recycled post-consumer waste plastic.
The packaging is hard to miss in the aisles at Chemist Warehouse stores nationally, with playful and positive messages such as, "be yourself, everyone else is taken", "be the goth who likes colour" and "be short be tall be round be square".
"Our products are for anyone that believes in the next generation, that wants to support them and see what they're capable of doing and becoming by just being themselves," says Anthony.
