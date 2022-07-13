The Canberra Times
Informer: Albanese hits the Pacific and it set to meet the PM of the Solomon Islands

Olivia Ireland
Olivia Ireland
Updated July 13 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:45am
Byron Fay, Climate 200 Executive Director & Campaign Director. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has touched down in Suva today for the Pacific Islands Forum where climate change is expected to be high on the agenda.

Olivia Ireland

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

