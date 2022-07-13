The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Andrew Hastie urges military power boost to defend Indo-Pacific peace

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated July 13 2022 - 4:58am, first published 3:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Opposition defence spokesperson Andrew Hastie has urged Australia to ramp up its military's lethal force by "all necessary means" in order to maintain peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.