Opposition defence spokesperson Andrew Hastie has urged Australia to ramp up its military's lethal force by "all necessary means" in order to maintain peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.
It comes as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joins key leaders in Fiji on Wednesday for the Pacific Islands Forum, where he's expected to meet with Solomon Islands prime minister Manasseh Sogavare and Fijian prime minister Frank Bainimarama.
In a speech to a London conference organised by a neoliberal think tank, Mr Hastie warned like-minded countries should invest further in military power in order to defend themselves and the "weak" against aggressors.
The Liberal defence spokesperson used Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and a no-limits partnership between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin as an example of the two nations' ambition to "reshape the contours of the free world".
Mr Hastie said more guns, ammunition, troops, fighter aircraft, warships were needed in addition to bilateral meetings in a veiled swipe at the Labor government's attempt at a diplomatic reset in the region.
"We cannot pretend that peace is secured by words alone. We must be prepared to defend it with hard power," Mr Hastie said in his speech.
"And we must acknowledge that free peoples must maintain that minimum of hard power without which they cannot survive as free peoples."
The former special forces officer added lethal force and the preparedness to deploy it by all means necessary were needed as a deterrent for the region's "growing authoritarian ambitions".
"We want a world where the weak are safe, but we also recognise that weakness is provocative, and so we must be strong," he said.
"Hard power gives us the strength to prevail against the unjust. It deters aggressors. And it gives us a platform to champion our values and interests."
While the Labor government's immediate focus has been on repairing diplomatic ties and offering additional regional funding and support, it has also committed to a minimum defence spending floor of 2 per cent of GDP.
Mr Albanese's visit to Fiji this week will focus on Australia's commitment to lifting its emission reduction targets while also discussing national security concerns.
The forum has been at the centre of speculation following concerns some Pacific leaders will be absent due to Chinese influence.
Leaders from Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru and Cook Islands will not attend the summit.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong met with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, last Friday at the G20 summit in Bali in the first face-to-face meeting between the two countries since 2019.
The Chinese Foreign Minister said the two countries could achieve "a win-win outcome" by focusing on common ground while reserving differences.
Mr Albanese said he will continue constructive talks with China's ministry but won't bend to demands.
"Look, Australia doesn't respond to demands. We respond to our own national interest," he said on Monday.
"We will cooperate with China where we can. I want to build good relations with all countries. But we will stand up for Australia's interests when we must."
Mr Sogavare confirmed in April a security deal had been signed with China, raising concern within Australia's national security community it could pave the way for a Chinese security presence on the archipelago just 2000 kilometres from the mainland.
Mr Albanese said he would meet with the Solomons leader during the forum to discuss the agreement and Australia's engagement.
"I will have respectful discussions that put forward Australia's position, including on that agreement," he said on Wednesday in Fiji.
"What do I mean by that? It means that I will be honest, develop a relationship with trust and that means not necessarily agreeing with each other the whole time, but means being able to have an open dialogue."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
