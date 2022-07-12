The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NASA's latest space telescope could help us see signs of life

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated July 12 2022 - 9:36pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Astrophysicist Dr Brad Tucker described the new telescope as something that will completely change research. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The deepest and sharpest images of the distant universe released by NASA's new space telescope could eventually discover life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.