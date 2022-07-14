The Canberra Times
Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen added to powerful National Security Committee of Cabinet

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
Updated July 15 2022 - 6:53am, first published July 14 2022 - 1:30am
The makeup of the National Security Committee is sending a strident message about Anthony Albanese's attitude to security matters. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has cemented the whole of government shift towards the security risks posed by climate change by including Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen in the powerful National Security Committee of Cabinet.

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

