New cases of COVID-19 remain high in the nation's capital, as the virus floods federal public service staff.
There were 137 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Thursday 8pm.
Of those, five patients are in the ICU and three are on ventilation.
The ACT recorded 1367 new COVID-19 cases.
Of the new cases, 425 were aged 25 to 39 years of age.
The ACT's COVID-19 death toll is 84.
The virus has hit the public service hard, new numbers have revealed.
The public service commission has urged agency bosses to be flexible and consider worker safety in responding to COVID.
Meanwhile, the monkeypox virus has hit Canberra with two confirmed cases announced on Wednesday.
A rise in COVID-19 hospitalisations is heaping further pressure on Western Australia's hospitals but the government is not yet considering tightening restrictions.
Down south, Tasmania's major hospital may be forced to cut back on elective surgeries due to rising coronavirus patient numbers, staff absences and overall demand.
More to come.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
