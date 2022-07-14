As of July 1, long telehealth consultations can only be conducted through the use of video calls. Shorter consultations are fine on the phone but longer, more expensive, sessions must use video. Might be fine, so long as you are comfortable with technology, have a hefty data plan and live somewhere the internet is extremely reliable (not that great just a few kilometres from the CBD and dreadful in regional, rural and remote areas). Can't be somewhere you have to sit in the dunny on the hill to FaceTime your grandkids. And technically, there are a whole range of people in aged care, those living with disability and others, for whom video would never be the answer.