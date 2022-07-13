The meeting procedures are unique. There are two types of voting, consultative or advisory votes by all members, including all of the women members (lay women and religious sisters), followed by a deliberative and final vote by the male bishops alone. This is roughly equivalent to having two houses of parliament, like the much larger House of Representatives and the smaller Senate, though sitting in the same room. Secondly, motions and amendments must achieve a two-thirds majority, in the interests of stability and unity, rather than just a simple majority of 50 per cent plus one. To complicate matters even further there are three voting options, Yes, No, and Yes with reservations, which counts as a No. All this makes agreement harder.