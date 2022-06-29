This is a situation well-known to many community organisations which have suffered massive failure and/or rejection and are bleeding members and supporters. The church is not unique and there are parallels elsewhere. Passionate differences still remain about whether or not there is a problem and, if so, what it is. An important difference of opinion within the church is about whether the problem is one of its existing beliefs and structures or whether it is a matter of failing to sell these beliefs well, especially to younger generations.