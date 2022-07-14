The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders' Joe Tapine backs his Papa for standing up for KO'd Cobbo

David Polkinghorne
David Polkinghorne
Updated July 14 2022 - 8:36am, first published 5:00am
Raiders prop Joe Tapine says it would've been "pretty harsh" of Jarome Luai to taunt Selwyn Cobbo is he knew the Queensland winger was unconscious. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Canberra Raiders prop Joe Tapine hopes Jarome Luai didn't know Selwyn Cobbo was unconscious when he was standing over him and taunting in the State of Origin decider - because that would've been "pretty harsh".

David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

