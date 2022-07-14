Canberra Raiders prop Joe Tapine hopes Jarome Luai didn't know Selwyn Cobbo was unconscious when he was standing over him and taunting in the State of Origin decider - because that would've been "pretty harsh".
Tapine said he would've reacted exactly the same way his Raiders teammate Josh Papalii did - the Queensland enforcer was one of the first to confront Luai for his abuse of a prone Cobbo.
The Queensland winger was stretchered from the field and played no further part in the game.
Luai has come under attack for his behaviour, with many labelling him a "grub".
He's certainly not looked upon fondly by some at Raiders HQ for some of his antics in recent years.
The Raiders and Luai's Penrith Panthers have had some fiery encounters - highlighted by when Stephen Crichton dragged Tapine into one of the Panthers' try celebrations.
Luai was involved in that incident up to his neck.
The NSW Blues five-eighth said he didn't know Cobbo was unconscious, but also said he didn't need to apologise for the incident either.
Tapine felt it was possible Luai was unaware of the Maroon's state.
"I would've done the same as 'Paps' in that scenario - if one of your mates is out cold and someone's kind of taunting them," Tapine said.
"[Luai] probably didn't know he was out cold, but you've got to protect your mates.
"It's a fast game. You'd hope that he didn't known because it makes it pretty harsh if he did."
The Raiders prop felt the Origin decider - which Queensland won 22-12 to clinch the series - was a cracking contest.
It left him wishing the officials would let NRL games flow more.
He was also blown away by the physicality of the contest, which saw three players leave the field in the opening exchanges due to concussions.
Papalii will return to join Tapine in the Raiders front row to face the Melbourne Storm in Melbourne on Sunday - although the Queensland big bopper sometimes opts to come off the bench following Origin.
"It was one of the best games I've seen in a while. It was pretty good, pretty flowing," Tapine said.
"It would be good if the refs let that kind of stuff go in our NRL games. It'd be pretty cool. I liked the physicality of it too."
Canberra lock Ryan Sutton was also blown away by the physicality and hoped they could take a similar approach against the Storm.
The England international also wished there was something similar he could play in.
"It makes you want to be part of something like that so hopefully the boys can take it into this game," Sutton said.
NRL ROUND 18
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Melbourne Storm at Melbourne, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. James Schiller, 16. Adam Elliott, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Corey Harawira-Naera, 21. Emre Guler, 22. Albert Hopoate.
Storm squad: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 2. Nick Meaney, 3. Marion Seve, 4. Justin Olam, 5. Dean Ieremia, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Josh King. Interchange: 14. Tyran Wishart, 15. Tui Kamikamica, 16. Alec MacDonald, 17. Jordan Grant. Reserves: 18. Jayden Nikorima, 19. Chris Lewis, 20. Tom Eisenhuth, 21. Young Tonumaipea, 22. Bronson Garlick.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
