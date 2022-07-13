The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders on hunt to bolster fullback depth to cover Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated July 13 2022 - 8:04am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders are on the hunt for a replacement for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. Picture: James Croucher

The Canberra Raiders will look to bolster their fullback stocks boosted by the knowledge they've got a couple of young guns already in the No.1 wings.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.