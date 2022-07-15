The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Chief Justice Lucy McCallum plays 'long game' amid community 'angst' over sentencing

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated July 15 2022 - 9:25am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Justice Lucy McCallum, who says intensive correction orders are not "soft". Picture: Karleen Minney

Chief Justice Lucy McCallum says her focus is on "the long game" as debate rages over the effectiveness of sentences imposed on traffic offenders in the ACT.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.