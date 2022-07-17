How, for example, did Albanese ever find himself defending the previous government's decision to slash pandemic relief for casual workers? It was bizarre. Arrayed against him were all the premiers, the unions, the medica association, and basic good sense, yet he still needed reassurance before making the obvious decision to reinstate payments to workers who had nothing. Where was the lad who grew up in a council house then, hey? The amazing thing is not that the PM caved in but rather that it took him as long as it did to re-institute proper policy. What was he thinking? Was he really going to keep to a timetable fixed by Scott Morrison, and hold back money from some of the most vulnerable in the community?