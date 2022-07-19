The COVID-19 pandemic proved how central technology is to providing quality, timely and universal care. Telehealth ensured patients maintained care of chronic conditions, while diagnostic technology (PCR and rapid antigen tests), combined with our world-class pathology systems, allowed us to manage the virus for months without vaccines or treatments. Now is not the time to be putting up barriers to accessing this technology. The RAT subsidy for concession card holders should be extended beyond July.

