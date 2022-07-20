A prominent home in Mollymook Beach believed to have been built for a well-known Sydney family has been listed for sale with price expectations in the mid- to high-$4 millions.
The home at 63 Bannister Head Road, known as Seaside on Bannister, was built in the early 1980s and sits on a 1061-square-metre block directly overlooking the ocean.
Original planning documents show the home was designed by Allen Jack + Cottier Architects for a Mrs Gowing, believed to be Mollie Gowing, the late philanthropist and wife of Jim Gowing, of the famous retail family.
The house has had a series of owners since, most recently Leigh and Peter Maloney who have lived in the home for close to 10 years.
"Apparently [Mrs Gowing] was an avid bridge player, so when we bought the property there were two big long banks of fluorescent lights that ran from the northern wall to the southern wall and she apparently would set up the bridge tables there and all her lady friends would come and have a wonderful day," Mrs Maloney said.
The Maloneys renovated the property in their first few years there, engaging local tradespeople to complete much of the work.
"We even used a local blacksmith to make that beautiful light that's hanging over the dining table," Mrs Maloney said.
"We combined an original bedroom and what was a little guest bathroom into one big bedroom. That is now a whole wing, so we can close the door and we've got our bedroom, a big en suite with a full bath and every woman's dream: the dressing room, which is the full bedroom size."
The home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open-plan living and dining area plus another separate lounge room. The contemporary kitchen is complete with a butler's pantry.
Mrs Maloney said the property's view to the ocean, best enjoyed from the front verandah, is one of the biggest drawcards.
"It's got a lovely serenity about it," she said.
CoreLogic records show the house last changed hands for $850,000 in 2013.
The price record for a residential sale in Mollymook Beach is $4,425,000, according to CoreLogic, set in 2021 with the sale of 26 Mitchell Parade.
Andrea Tucker of McGrath Mollymook is leading the expressions of interest campaign and said she expected there to be inquiries from a mix of locals and interstate purchasers.
"This house is a fairly iconic Mollymook home," she said.
"It's a home that a lot of local people and even out-of-towners would drive past and say, 'If that house ever comes on the market, I'd love to buy it.' It just has such great street appeal."
Mrs Maloney said while she has "shed so many tears" making the decision to sell, the time had come for the couple to downsize.
"I think this house lends itself to either permanent residents or people to use as a holiday area," she said.
"It's a perfect home to have the extended family come and stay, we've got very good access to beaches. It's just been a dream, it's just been fabulous."
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
