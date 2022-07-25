Alleged witnesses or victim-survivors of a former Queanbeyan Tigers coach and convicted child abuser are being urged to come forward to assist in possible compensation claims.
The man, who has not been identified by the law firm seeking information and who The Canberra Times has also chosen not to name, was also a manager of Queanbeyan's public pool.
Advertisement
The man was previously convicted of child sex abuse crimes against multiple victims.
He was convicted of crimes against teenage boys in incidents during his time of involvement with the football club and the management of the pool, which occurred in the 1970s and 1980s.
Slater and Gordon lawyers are asking anyone with information about alleged abuse by the person to contact them.
Principal lawyer Ciara White said it could assist with compensation claims being pursued by survivors, and said all information would be confidential.
MORE COURT AND CRIME:
"It's important that we obtain as much information as possible as part of our investigation," she said.
"We're calling on other victims, witnesses and anyone with knowledge of alleged abuse to come forward."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.