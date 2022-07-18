The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Calwell's Craig Emberton, 34, admits in ACT court to rape, aggravated robbery of sex worker in Canberra

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated July 18 2022 - 8:26am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man blamed his embarrassment in asking family and friends for financial support after he lured a sex worker into a unit to rob at knifepoint before raping her.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.