A man blamed his embarrassment in asking family and friends for financial support after he lured a sex worker into a unit to rob at knifepoint before raping her.
Calwell's Craig Emberton, 34, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday when he pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse without consent, aggravated robbery using force and armed with knife, and destroying evidence with the intention to influence a decision about starting a legal proceeding.
The statement of facts tendered reads that he booked an appointment with the sex worker at a Canberra unit on March 25.
Once inside, he pulled a knife and pointed it at the victim, demanding money. She retrieved her wallet from a drawer and handed the offender about $430.
He then directed the victim to take her clothes off before raping her. During the ordeal, he asked her if she was "safe" to which she did not reply.
At one point, he removed the condom then continued the sexual assault.
Emberton, a truck driver, then deleted the call log and message history on her phone before leaving the unit, taking the knife and used condom with him.
After he left, the victim attended her service provider and retrieved the offender's mobile number before attending the Canberra Hospital for examination.
Three days later, the victim went to City Police Station and participated in an evidence-in-chief interview.
During their investigation, police also reviewed CCTV that showed Emberton arriving in the city before entering the unit. Less than half an hour later, he was seen leaving the building.
In April, police went to a Calwell residence and during the execution of a search warrant, they found the knife, clothing he was seen to be wearing in CCTV footage, and the mobile he used to contact the sex worker.
Emberton was arrested before he participated in a recorded interview in which he admitted to meeting her with a knife intending to take her money.
He also admitted to deleting his details from her mobile phone. However, at the time, he denied pulling the knife out and raping her.
Emberton claimed he was having financial difficulties and was too embarrassed to ask his friends and family for support, the statement of facts reads.
The offender initially faced other charges of sex offending and trying to pervert the course of justice. Prosecutor Sam Bargwanna withdrew those charges on Monday.
In a previous court session, Mr Bargwanna said the offending, alleged at the time, "can only be described as luring" the sex worker to commit offences upon.
Magistrate Louise Taylor on Monday committed Emberton to the Supreme Court for sentencing and he will front that court on July 28 for a procedural hearing.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
