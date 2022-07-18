A Fisher man allegedly led police on a chase down one of Canberra's busiest roads, speeding at up to 130km/h and driving at officers before breaking an officer's leg while resisting arrest.
Dale Alfred Savage, 40, was allegedly driving a black Honda Civic sedan on Sunday night, speeding at 100km/h when police first spotted him on Northbourne Avenue in Turner.
Police followed the car but stopped "due to the erratic nature of the driving and the risk it posed to the community".
The 40-year-old allegedly drove at police three separate times as they tried to deploy stop sticks on the road.
He was allegedly driving at 130km/h at this time, and briefly crossed into NSW before returning to the ACT.
The car was finally stopped after stop sticks were successfully deployed on the southbound lanes of Northbourne Avenue at Dickson.
Savage is accused of then assaulting police while resisting arrest. An officer's lower leg was broken during the altercation.
Savage also allegedly had a 25cm serrated steel knife with him at the time.
The Fisher resident has been charged with three counts of driving at police, failing to stop for police, drug-driving, reckless driving, obstructing a territory official, assaulting a front-line community service provider and possessing an offensive weapon.
Savage appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday morning, when he did not apply for bail or enter pleas.
He is scheduled to appear in court again on August 8.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
