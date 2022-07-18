The Canberra Times
Fisher man Dale Savage allegedly drove at police, broke officer's leg on Northbourne Avenue

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated July 18 2022 - 2:48am, first published 12:55am
The black Honda Civic sedan allegedly involved in the police chase. Picture: ACT Policing

A Fisher man allegedly led police on a chase down one of Canberra's busiest roads, speeding at up to 130km/h and driving at officers before breaking an officer's leg while resisting arrest.

