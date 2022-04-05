The Canberra Times
Craig Emberton, 34, of Calwell in Canberra refused ACT court bail for alleged sexual assault, robbery of sex worker

By Lanie Tindale, and Toby Vue
Updated April 5 2022 - 3:40am, first published 3:00am
The allegations against a man accused of "luring" a sex worker to sexually assault and rob at knifepoint "speaks to a desire to control and degrade women", a magistrate said as she refused him bail.

Craig Emberton, 34, of Calwell appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
